WATERLOO – Firefighters rescued a group of boaters after their vessel broke down upstream from the downtown dam Thursday night.
The 16-foot, flat-bottom boat with two adults and two children was on the Cedar River when its motor lost power around 9:40 p.m., according to officials at Waterloo Fire Rescue. They tried to use a trolling motor as a backup, but when that failed, they were able to steer the craft to the shoreline about 100 yards up from the Mullan Avenue bridge.
Firefighters launched a rescue boat at the Cedar River Park ramp and towed the disabled boat to safety.
The rescue came days after firefighters completed water training that covered a similar scenario.
