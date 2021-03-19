Waterloo firefighters rescue man pinned under skid loader Friday morning

WATERLOO – Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped under a skid loader at a burial vault business Friday morning.

A mechanic was working on the vehicle at Waterloo Wilbert Vault Co., 3200 Marnie Ave., around 6 a.m. when the accident happened.

“The hydraulics failed, and the arms on the bucket came down … One of the cross members pinned him across the back. The thing that saved his life was the bucket was tilted down, so it hit the cement,” said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

“We used air bags to pick up the rear end of it, and we used extrication tools to cut the cross member that was across his back,” Petersen said.

Paramedics took the man to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment, and his condition wasn’t available.

