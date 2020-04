Waterloo firefighters rescue man from apartment blaze

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo firefighters rescued a man from an apartment in an overnight fire Saturday.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 204 Park View Blvd. around 8:50 p.m. Saturday and found smoke and flames coming from a ground floor window.

As one team began to battle the flames, another team pulled the man from a second-story window. The man wasn’t injured, according to fire officials. Crews also forced open a door to an adjacent apartment as part of the search.

Fire damage was confined to a utility closet, and there was smoke damage to the rest of the apartment and a hallway, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was called to assist residents with emergency shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

