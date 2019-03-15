WATERLOO – Waterloo firefighters rescued a motorist whose car became disabled after he allegedly drove around street barricades and into a flooded street early Friday.
Street department workers called authorities to the stranded driver in the 2700 block of West Ridgeway Avenue near Black Hawk Creek around 2:20 a.m. Friday, and firefighters found the compact passenger car 150 yards out with a swift current lapping at the bottom of the doors.
“He got down where the water was really coming over the roadway and his vehicle stalled … He was flashing us with his headlights, so he was in distress,” said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue. “The water was clipping through there.”
Firefighters donned cold weather suits and inflated a rapid deployment craft that was brought over the motorist.
“We got him out of the car, put him on the RDC and then took him to the west side shore and checked him over,” Petersen said.
He said the driver was taken to the hospital for exposure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.