You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo firefighters rescue cat from burning apartment
0 comments
top story

Waterloo firefighters rescue cat from burning apartment

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo firefighters rescued a cat from a burning apartment Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the stove in the upper apartment of 225 E. Mullan Ave. around 4:40 p.m., and flames spread to the rest of the kitchen, according to officials with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Residents were able to escape without injuries, and firefighters found the cat while searching the smoke-filled apartment. Crews kept the fire from reaching the two other apartments in the building.

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen, but the rest of the upper level suffered heavy smoke and heat, fire officials said. The bottom apartments had water damage, and the American Red Cross was called to provide emergency shelter to all of the residents of the building.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

+10 
+10 
Breasia Terrell
+10 
+10 
Julian Murray
+10 
+10 
Daniela Salinas-mejia
+10 
+10 
Fredrick Workman
+10 
+10 
Benjamin Roseland
Clip art fire
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News