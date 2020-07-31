Waterloo firefighters rescue cat from burning apartment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo firefighters rescued a cat from a burning apartment Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the stove in the upper apartment of 225 E. Mullan Ave. around 4:40 p.m., and flames spread to the rest of the kitchen, according to officials with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Residents were able to escape without injuries, and firefighters found the cat while searching the smoke-filled apartment. Crews kept the fire from reaching the two other apartments in the building.

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen, but the rest of the upper level suffered heavy smoke and heat, fire officials said. The bottom apartments had water damage, and the American Red Cross was called to provide emergency shelter to all of the residents of the building.

