WATERLOO – Firefighters pulled a girl from a burning apartment Saturday night.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 1731 Columbia St. around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. They found a 4-year-old girl inside the smoke-filled apartment, and the child was taken to UnityPoint Hospital-Allen Hospital for treatment.
The child’s condition wasn’t available Sunday. Officials said she was conscious and alert when they rescued her, and she had to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Fire officials said the blaze started with unattended cooking. Flames got into the kitchen cupboards, and firefighters kept it from spreading to other apartments.
