Waterloo firefighters practice water rescues

WATERLOO – As area rivers and streams rose to near or above flood levels, Waterloo firefighters practiced water rescue techniques on Harold Getty Lake on Wednesday.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue practiced launching a rapid deployment craft and plucking a firefighter who played the role of a victim from the water.

The inflatable rescue boats are designed to be set up in a moment’s notice, allowing rescue workers to paddle out to a person in distress and grab them through the vessel’s open bow. Rapid deployment crafts can also be used for rescues on frozen lakes.

Wednesday’s training came days after Waterloo firefighters used a boat to rescue nine boaters whose kayaks overturned on Black Hawk Creek on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, flood warnings were issued on Wednesday for all portions of the Cedar River and Black Hawk Creek as well as the Iowa River.

Black Hawk Creek was at 16.5 feet, which is 2 1/2 feet over flood stage, and the waterway was over Ranchero Road. It is forecast to fall below flood stage by Thursday evening.

The Cedar River at Cedar Falls was at 91.3 feet, 2.3 feet above flood stage, and 14.3 feet at Waterloo, 1.3 feet above flood stage.

