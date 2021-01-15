Waterloo firefighters, paramedics get COVID vaccine

WATERLOO – Firefighters and paramedics got a shot in the arm to prevent the spread of the coronavirus this week.

Some 70 members of Waterloo Fire Rescue received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and Thursday. A follow-up with the second shot will be early next month.

“From my perspective, it’s getting one step closer to some sort of normal place. We’ve cancelled team events, team training. Sometime after we get our second dose in early February, we hope to get back to some of our team activities,” said Fire Chief Pat Treloar.

Greenwood Pharmacy administered the vaccine at the fire department’s Station No. 1 on Franklin Street.

Even after the vaccinations, the fire department will still require masks and social distancing for workers.

The virus has infected more than 300,000 Iowans, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. And the fire department hasn’t been immune.

“We have had some challenges with personnel testing positive for COVID,” Treloar said. “We implemented some of our contingency planning at that point.”