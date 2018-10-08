Try 1 month for 99¢
100718ho-firefighter-awards

Members of Waterloo Fire Rescue receiving letters of commendation for life-saving efforts during a ceremony Sunday were, from left, J.D. VanDyke, David Meiser, Travis Ihnen, Brian Peters and Nathen Kramer. Those who also received the awards but aren’t pictured are Elliott Moeller, Doug Dahlhauser and Kerry Burt.

 Contributed photo

WATERLOO — Waterloo firefighters on Sunday honored eight of their own for life-saving efforts earlier this year.

Letters of commendation were handed to the staff of Waterloo Fire Rescue during the department’s annual memorial service at fire headquarters to mark the start of National Fire Prevention Week.

Those receiving the award include firefighter/paramedics Nathen Kremer, J.D. VanDyke, David Meiser, Travis Ihnen, Elliott Moeller, Lt. Doug Dahlhauser and firefighters Kerry Burt and Brian Peters.

Kremer was part of a crew sent to a distraught male who was standing over the railing of the Fifth Street bridge, apparently attempting to take his own life, on the night of Sept. 15, said Battalion Chief Michael Moore. Kremer talked the man out of carrying out his plan.

VanDyke, Meiser, Ihnen, Moeller, Dahlhauser, Burt and Peters were honored for their work on an April 12 medical call. Crews were called regarding a person having a diabetic problem, and while the ambulance was on the way, the caller became short of breath and went unconscious.

A second ambulance was called to help, and firefighters and paramedics found the caller not breathing and without a pulse. Emergency workers treated both patients and re-established a pulse on the man who had cardiac arrest before they arrived at the hospital.

This year for Fire Prevention Week, Waterloo Fire Rescue is joining the National Fire Protection Association to spread the message “look, listen, learn.”

“Working in the fire service for many years, we know that people may make choices in fire situations that can jeopardize their safety or even cost them their lives,” said Chris Ferguson, Waterloo’s fire marshal. “We need to do a better job of teaching people about the potentially life-saving difference escape planning and practice can make and motivating them to action.”

Ferguson said three steps people can take to help quickly and safely escape a fire are: Look for places fire could start, listen for the sound of the smoke alarm, and learn two ways out of every room.

NFPA statistics show that the number of U.S. home fires has been steadily declining over the past few decades. However, the death rate per 1,000 reported home fires was 10 percent higher in 2016 than in 1980.

“These numbers show that while we’ve made significant progress in teaching people how to prevent fires from happening, there’s still much more work to do in terms of educating the public about how to protect themselves in the event of one,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “This is particularly critical given the increased speed at which today’s home fires grow and spread.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments