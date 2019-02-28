WATERLOO – Waterloo firefighters took turns dipping in the frigid Cedar River during annual rescue training Wednesday.
Crews practiced using the fire department’s rapid deployment craft to pluck would-be victims from an ice shelf in the river’s channel near the Hawthorne Avenue boat ramp.
Firefighters dressed in buoyant cold water suits and took turns maneuvering the craft across the swift current to load and transport the victims back to shore.
The fire department obtained the inflatable crafts with open bows and sterns in 2013 to use for water rescue, and the devices also replaced older ice rescue equipment, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen.
