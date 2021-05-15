Waterloo firefighters extinguish apartment blaze

WATERLOO – Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Waterloo apartment building Saturday evening.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue stopped the flames from spreading beyond the second-story apartment where they started. No injuries were reported.
Residents at University Avenue Studios East, 3350 University, called 911 around 6:10 p.m. Saturday after hearing alarms and spotting smoke.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire with water guns, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck. He said only one apartment was affected.