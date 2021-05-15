 Skip to main content
Waterloo firefighters extinguish apartment blaze
Waterloo firefighters extinguish apartment blaze

WATERLOO – Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Waterloo apartment building Saturday evening.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue stopped the flames from spreading beyond the second-story apartment where they started. No injuries were reported.

Residents at University Avenue Studios East, 3350 University, called 911 around 6:10 p.m. Saturday after hearing alarms and spotting smoke.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire with water guns, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck. He said only one apartment was affected.

Watch Now: Related Video

Apartment Fire, University Ave., Waterloo, Iowa May 15, 2021

