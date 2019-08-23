WATERLOO --- Waterloo Fire Fighters Local 66 is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) with the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to raise funds for kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
The firefighters will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on today and Aug. 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the intersections of Franklin/East Third streets, La Porte Road/San Marnan Drive, Kimball andRidgeway avenues, Ansborough and Downing avenues, and Fourth and Lafayette streets.
In 2018, Waterloo Local 66 raised more than $14,000 for MDA due to the generosity of the Waterloo community.
Funds raised through Waterloo’s Fill the Boot event in 2019 will help provide the MDA with resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
They also help send more than 55 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Courageous in Monticello – all at no cost to their families.
