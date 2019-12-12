WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation announces the award of the Greg Freshwater Scholarship to Waterloo firefighter Onyotse Agbese.
She will be attending paramedic school at Hawkeye Community College through the summer of 2020. She joined Waterloo Fire Rescue in 2015 and has previously attained a bachelor's degree from Coe College with majors in French and business administration.
During the program’s first year, three firefighters were awarded Freshwater Scholarships and have now completed training at Hawkeye Community College and serve the department as trained and certified paramedics.
Trained paramedic personnel are in short supply; these trained individuals will enhance emergency medical services provided by the city of Waterloo and Waterloo Fire Rescue.
The Greg Freshwater Scholarship fund was established in 2017 to honor the life and legacy of Waterloo firefighter Greg Freshwater who was fatally injured in an accident while jogging in south Waterloo in the summer of 2017. The scholarship is available to Waterloo firefighters seeking paramedic or EMT training at area accredited post-secondary institutions.
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar stated that, “The idea of an educational fund was brought to me soon after Greg’s death. We hope that through this fund we can support others aspiring to a career in the fire service. Each scholarship recipient brings honor to Greg and his love of the profession.”
The cost of advanced training is the financial responsibility of each firefighter, which often exceeds $10,000.
Tax-deductible donations are being accepted by the Waterloo Community Foundation, with the notation of “Greg Freshwater Fund” or on-line at: https://www.wloocommunityfoundation.org/donate-2-2/.
For more information about the Foundation, contact Michelle Temeyer at Michelle.Temeyer@wloocommunityfoundation.org or (319) 883-6022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.