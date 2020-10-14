Waterloo firefighter honored for service

WATERLOO – A Waterloo firefighter is being honored for his service on the job.
Medical Officer Travis Ihnen, 40, with the Waterloo Fire Department was named Firefighter of the Year Award for 2020 by the Exchange Club.
“Travis is a solid team member, and demonstrates it daily by leading by example. He stays up to date on fire and EMS trends and maintains the ability to effectively and enthusiastically complete all tasks,” said Firefighter David Floyd, one of the people who nominated Ihnen for the honor. “Travis has worked to advance the level of care for EMS. He has brought new ideas and seen them implemented successfully for the benefit of the department and the patient."
The annual award usually comes with a ceremony luncheon at the Elks Club. But the event was scaled back this year because of the coronavirus, and Ihnen received his plaque at the fire station Tuesday afternoon.
A Cedar Falls native, Ihnen served in the U.S. Marines from 1998 to 2002. He joined the fire department in September 2013, in part because he found it had things in common with the military.
“This is a family, it’s like your second family. You are as close to these people as you are your home family, and your home family became their family, too,” Ihnen said.
He said he appreciates being able to help people in their time of need.
Support Local Journalism
“There is no better feeling. It doesn’t happen very often. Those calls come and go, but when they do happen, it makes it all worth it,” he said.
He became medical officer in 2016. He is is also a member of the department’s Tactical Paramedic Team, which assists police on high-risk calls, and the Peer Support Team.
Other Waterloo firefighters have garnered recognition for their work recently.
Lt. Michael Dufel and Firefighter Bob Hennessy received Firehouse Magazine’s 2019 Michael O. McNamee Award of Valor for their life-saving work at a January house fire.
The two were first on the scene, and they were told two children -- ages 2 and 3 -- were still inside the burning East Fourth Street home. They crawled through a window into the smoke-filled room, shut the door and then searched until they found one child on the floor and a second on a bed. Both were unconscious, and the firefighters passed the two to paramedics outside.
Hennessy suffered a minor injury to his shoulder, according to the fire department. The children were taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. Another family member also was injured.
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
Videos of local fire departments in action at residential fires.
Fire destroyed a former church at 124 Third Ave. NW, Waverly, Iowa, that was in the process of being converted into a home on Monday, Dec. 19,…
Fire gutted a former apartment building at 623 W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, on July 7, 2017. No one was home at the time, and it wasn't clea…
Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a Waterloo home Dec. 3, 2019. Neighbors called 911 after noticing a fire on the back porch of …
Crews with Evansdale Fire Rescue were called to a single-family home at 137 Marion St., Evansdale, Iowa, shortly after 1 a.m., June 6, 2018. R…
Fire damaged a garage and a home at 1718 Seneca Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.
One person was injured when a fire broke out at a home at 623 W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Neighbors called 911 …
Firefighters in Waterloo, Iowa, rescued a man from his Jefferson Street apartment after fire broke out around 5 a.m. Feb. 19, 2016.
Fire damaged a two-story duplex at 264 Western Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016.
Fire destroyed a home at 3919 Beaver Ridge Trail, Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Monday, Feb. 5 ,2018. No injuries were reported.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.