Waterloo firefighter honored for service

WATERLOO – A Waterloo firefighter is being honored for his service on the job.

Medical Officer Travis Ihnen, 40, with the Waterloo Fire Department was named Firefighter of the Year Award for 2020 by the Exchange Club.

“Travis is a solid team member, and demonstrates it daily by leading by example. He stays up to date on fire and EMS trends and maintains the ability to effectively and enthusiastically complete all tasks,” said Firefighter David Floyd, one of the people who nominated Ihnen for the honor. “Travis has worked to advance the level of care for EMS. He has brought new ideas and seen them implemented successfully for the benefit of the department and the patient."

The annual award usually comes with a ceremony luncheon at the Elks Club. But the event was scaled back this year because of the coronavirus, and Ihnen received his plaque at the fire station Tuesday afternoon.

A Cedar Falls native, Ihnen served in the U.S. Marines from 1998 to 2002. He joined the fire department in September 2013, in part because he found it had things in common with the military.

“This is a family, it’s like your second family. You are as close to these people as you are your home family, and your home family became their family, too,” Ihnen said.