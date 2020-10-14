 Skip to main content
Waterloo firefighter honored for service
Waterloo firefighter honored for service

WATERLOO – A Waterloo firefighter is being honored for his service on the job.

Medical Officer Travis Ihnen, 40, with the Waterloo Fire Department was named Firefighter of the Year Award for 2020 by the Exchange Club.

“Travis is a solid team member, and demonstrates it daily by leading by example. He stays up to date on fire and EMS trends and maintains the ability to effectively and enthusiastically complete all tasks,” said Firefighter David Floyd, one of the people who nominated Ihnen for the honor. “Travis has worked to advance the level of care for EMS. He has brought new ideas and seen them implemented successfully for the benefit of the department and the patient."

The annual award usually comes with a ceremony luncheon at the Elks Club. But the event was scaled back this year because of the coronavirus, and Ihnen received his plaque at the fire station Tuesday afternoon.

A Cedar Falls native, Ihnen served in the U.S. Marines from 1998 to 2002. He joined the fire department in September 2013, in part because he found it had things in common with the military.

“This is a family, it’s like your second family. You are as close to these people as you are your home family, and your home family became their family, too,” Ihnen said.

He said he appreciates being able to help people in their time of need.

“There is no better feeling. It doesn’t happen very often. Those calls come and go, but when they do happen, it makes it all worth it,” he said.

He became medical officer in 2016. He is is also a member of the department’s Tactical Paramedic Team, which assists police on high-risk calls, and the Peer Support Team.

Other Waterloo firefighters have garnered recognition for their work recently.

Michael Dufel

Lt. Michael Dufel 

Lt. Michael Dufel and Firefighter Bob Hennessy received Firehouse Magazine’s 2019 Michael O. McNamee Award of Valor for their life-saving work at a January house fire.

Bob Hennessy

Firefighter Bob Hennessy 

The two were first on the scene, and they were told two children -- ages 2 and 3 -- were still inside the burning East Fourth Street home. They crawled through a window into the smoke-filled room, shut the door and then searched until they found one child on the floor and a second on a bed. Both were unconscious, and the firefighters passed the two to paramedics outside.

Hennessy suffered a minor injury to his shoulder, according to the fire department. The children were taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. Another family member also was injured.

WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos

WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos

Videos of local fire departments in action at residential fires.

