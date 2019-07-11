WATERLOO -- The fire department and the local energy company have gotten several calls about the smell of natural gas in a west Waterloo neighborhood, but say the problem is not a danger to residents and should be fixed next week.
Waterloo Fire Rescue received two calls Tuesday evening and two calls Wednesday about the odor of natural gas in the area of Hammond and East Ridgeway avenues.
Midamerican Energy spokesperson Geoff Greenwood said they received a report of a small leak in a 20-foot steel main about five feet underground parallel to Hammond Avenue several days ago, and had also received six calls to their company about the leak.
Greenwood said the company called Q3 Contracting to uncover a section of that pipe on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and installed a vent pipe on Wednesday. The pipe sticks out of the ground about 15 feet into the air.
You have free articles remaining.
"That should minimize any further calls," he said, noting only a small amount of gas was leaking out of the vent pipe.
Another company will repair and restore the pipe, he said, and Greenwood hopes the work will be done as early as next week.
Fire officials say they have taken readings of the leaking gas and found "no readings of significance," meaning it's not a danger to surrounding residents. But Greenwood said that shouldn't deter people.
"We urge, if someone does smell natural gas, call us," Greenwood said. Midamerican's number is 800-595-5325.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.