Waterloo Fire Rescue to ring bells for the Salvation Army

WATERLOO — After raising $1,642 last year ringing bells for the Salvation Army, Waterloo Fire Rescue will be volunteering again.

“To date, we’ve raised $69,799 in Red Kettle donations,” Major Martin Thies said in a news release. “Volunteers, like Waterloo Fire Rescue, are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour – enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter an individual for a night. With over $180,000 left before we reach our season goal, we’re hoping more volunteers will sign-up.”

Firefighters will be ringing bells on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hy-Vees on Ansborough Avenue and Logan Avenue.

They will also ring bells on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hy-Vee at Crossroads and the Fareway on San Marnan Drive.