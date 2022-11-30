Waterloo Fire Rescue to ring bells for the Salvation Army

WATERLOO — After raising $1,642 last year ringing bells for the Salvation Army, Waterloo Fire Rescue will be volunteering again.
“To date, we’ve raised $69,799 in Red Kettle donations,” Major Martin Thies said in a news release. “Volunteers, like Waterloo Fire Rescue, are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour – enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter an individual for a night. With over $180,000 left before we reach our season goal, we’re hoping more volunteers will sign-up.”
Jeff Reinitz
Firefighters will be ringing bells on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hy-Vees on Ansborough Avenue and Logan Avenue.
They will also ring bells on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hy-Vee at Crossroads and the Fareway on San Marnan Drive.
Photos: Waterloo Lights the Night at Anton's Garden
Winter WonderLoo 1
People watch fireworks after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo on Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kickoff the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 2
People watch as fireworks are set off after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 3
People watch as fireworks are set off after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 4
Fireworks are set off after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 5
People watch as fireworks are set off after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 6
People watch as fireworks are set off after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 7
People file though the lighted entrance into Anton's Garden downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 8
Gemma Huey of Waterloo, 4, meets Santa Claus at Anton's Garden.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 9
People dance in the street after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 10
Kids meet Santa Claus at Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 11
People dance in the street after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 12
People dance in the street after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 13
People walk up to pet the llamas on display in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 14
People line up for free hot chocolate in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter WonderLoo 15
Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
