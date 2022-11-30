 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Fire Rescue to ring bells for the Salvation Army

Red Salvation Army bells are gathered at the Waterloo headquarters to be handed out to volunteers as the annual Red Kettle holiday fundraiser gets under way on Monday in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

WATERLOO — After raising $1,642 last year ringing bells for the Salvation Army, Waterloo Fire Rescue will be volunteering again.

“To date, we’ve raised $69,799 in Red Kettle donations,” Major Martin Thies said in a news release. “Volunteers, like Waterloo Fire Rescue, are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour – enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter an individual for a night. With over $180,000 left before we reach our season goal, we’re hoping more volunteers will sign-up.”

Firefighters will be ringing bells on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hy-Vees on Ansborough Avenue and Logan Avenue.

They will also ring bells on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hy-Vee at Crossroads and the Fareway on San Marnan Drive.

