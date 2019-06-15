WATERLOO – A brand new fire truck is ready to roll out onto the streets of Waterloo.
Last week, firefighters drove the new truck down from the Pierce plant in Wisconsin, where it was built, and on Friday it began answering calls from Station No. 3 on Donald Street.
Designated Engine No. 303, the pumper replaces a rig that has been in use since 1998. It boasts a larger tank --- holding 750 gallons compared to the old truck’s 500 gallons --- and other technological updates including better lighting and compartment to hold an inflatable rescue boat, said Chief Pat Treloar with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
It also moved the seats for firefighter passengers from the tradition rear-facing to front facing. Treloar said the front-facing seating position is becoming an industry-wide change as it allows for better organization of the passenger area and puts extra eyes on the road for possible traffic hazards while en route to calls.
You have free articles remaining.
Treloar said training on the new truck should be easy as most of the controls are similar to those on other pumpers used by the department.
On board the new 303 is a piece of equipment donated by the son of a former firefighter. Tommy Robinson --- who operates Robby’s Sales and Service, a power equipment dealership and repair shop --- gifted an Echo chainsaw to the fire department. The tool is emblazoned with the words “WFR Fire Class 1946” painted by his wife, Maryln, that was the year Robinson’s father, Paul Robinson, joined the department after serving in World War II.
Paul Robinson obtained the rank of lieutenant and tired in 1975 after suffering a mild stroke after battling a garage fire. He died in 2011.
The old Engine 303 will be moved to Station No. 6 at Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues to replace a pumper that is being retired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.