WATERLOO – No injuries were reported after two Waterloo fires erupted within 30 minutes and a mile apart Sunday.

Waterloo Fire Rescue responded at 4:30 p.m. to a fire at a single family home at 516 Rhey St. that left it uninhabitable, according to Battalion Chief Ben Petersen. His crew then reacted to another call at 5 p.m. for a garage fire at 215 French St.

Firefighters responded to Rhey Street blaze fearing as many as three children were inside the house. The children were later determined to be safe before firefighters extinguished what turned out to be a kitchen fire in the back of the home, one that threatened the front side of the structure.

The Red Cross was contacted.

Petersen was unsure whether the family -- at least one adult and three children -- had been inside while “serious” flames were active.

The home suffered significant damage, with smoke damage throughout.

A few blocks away on French Street, also in the eastern part of town, a detached garage was on fire with no people or vehicles inside it. The structure was 25 feet away from a home on the property, Petersen estimated, but the fire was put out before it had a chance spread.

He said the damage was heavy enough that the structure will probably have to be torn down.

Causes of both Sunday fires are still under investigation.

