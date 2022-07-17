Waterloo Fire Rescue responds to fires at old Waterloo Rath Packing Building

WATERLOO — Firefighters spent a couple hours Saturday afternoon handling two fires at an abandoned, historic building in Waterloo.
At 12:53 p.m., Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to smoke reportedly coming from the old Rath Packing Company Administration Building, 1515 Sycamore St., at the corner of Elm and Lafayette streets.
Battalion Chief Bill Beck said firefighters found a fire “not too big” in size on the first floor, and another “more significant” one on the fourth floor (attic).
The fires were contained to their rooms of origin, he said.
Beck estimated crews spent two and a half hours there, and attributed that to the structural status of the building.
No one was on scene when first responders arrived at the long-time vacant building, which is owned by the city and on the National Register of Historic Places.
Online records say the building is 94,395 square feet and was built in 1925.
The cause remains under investigation.
“We can’t rule out anything,” said Beck.
Photos: Dike-New Hartford baseball vs. Grundy Center in Class 2A semifinal
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 11
Dike-New Hartford junior Nick Reinicke stomps his foot on home plate after hitting the game winning solo home run in the sixth inning against Grundy Center during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 14
Dike-New Hartford junior Gus Varney celebrates with freshman Carson Costello after the Wolverines record the final out against Grundy Center during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 1
Grundy Center senior Bryce Greiner swings at a pitch against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 2
Grundy Center senior Brayden Sawyer delivers a pitch against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 3
Grundy Center senior Dayne Zinkula looks the ball into his glove on a ground ball against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 4
Dike-New Hartford freshman Carson Costello delivers a pitch against Grundy Center during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 5
Grundy Center sophomore Tate Jirovsky catches a throw to first as Dike-New Hartford sophomore Cole McCumber gets to the bag safely during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 6
Grundy Center eighth-grader Judd Jirovsky rounds third base on his way to scoring against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 7
Grundy Center senior Dexter Whitehill celebrates at home as he and Judd Jirovsky score against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 8
Grundy Center sophomore Colin Gordon celebrates after hitting an RBI double against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 9
Grundy Center freshman Brody Zinkula reaches third safely as the ball gets past Dike-New Hartford third baseman Wil Textor during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 10
Grundy Center junior Patrick Brown connects with a pitch for an RBI go-ahead double in the fifth inning against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 12
Dike-New Hartford junior Gus Varney delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against Grundy Center during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall DNH vs. Grundy Center 13
Dike-New Hartford junior Gus Varney fields a ground ball and makes a throw to first base for the final out against Grundy Center during the Class 2A semifinal at Dike on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
