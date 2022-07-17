 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Waterloo Fire Rescue responds to fires at old Waterloo Rath Packing Building

WATERLOO — Firefighters spent a couple hours Saturday afternoon handling two fires at an abandoned, historic building in Waterloo.

At 12:53 p.m., Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to smoke reportedly coming from the old Rath Packing Company Administration Building, 1515 Sycamore St., at the corner of Elm and Lafayette streets.  

Battalion Chief Bill Beck said firefighters found a fire “not too big” in size on the first floor, and another “more significant” one on the fourth floor (attic).

The fires were contained to their rooms of origin, he said.

Beck estimated crews spent two and a half hours there, and attributed that to the structural status of the building.

No one was on scene when first responders arrived at the long-time vacant building, which is owned by the city and on the National Register of Historic Places.

Online records say the building is 94,395 square feet and was built in 1925.

The cause remains under investigation.

“We can’t rule out anything,” said Beck.

