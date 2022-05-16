 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Fire Rescue open house Thursday

Waterloo fire rescue patch logo clip

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Fire Rescue would like to invite residents of Waterloo and surrounding communities to attend a family friendly fire station open house in celebration of EMS Week 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Station One, 425 E. Third St.

Attendees will be able to tour fire headquarters and browse the fire trucks, ambulance, and other emergency vehicles on display. They will be able to interact with fire rescue personnel and learn about several life-saving interventions, skills, and equipment used daily by paramedics and EMTs through demonstrations, hands-on interaction, and question/answer sessions.

Attendees can also enjoy free lemonade, hot dogs, and cookies made possible by generous donations from Hy-Vee and Fareway of Waterloo.

