WATERLOO — Waterloo Fire Rescue is offering free CPR to local church groups in an effort to better prepare people to execute this life-saving intervention in public gatherings.

“CPR is always the first step in any cardiac arrest, whether you’re a bystander or a trained paramedic. So good quality CPR equates to saving lives,” said Fire Chief Bill Beck.

This course is meant to teach people how to keep someone alive until paramedics arrive.

Waterloo Fire Rescue gets helping hand for CPR WATERLOO – Waterloo paramedics will get a helping hand when it comes to performing CPR.

The course teaches a hands-only chest compression technique because studies show that adding breathing – unless performed by medical professionals – only slows the rate of compressions, fire officials said. It also lowers the likelihood people will initiate CPR because of worries about the possibility of disease that comes with mouth-to-mouth breathing.

The class includes adult and infant CPR, infant choking and proper automated external defibrillator use.

The hands-on portion of the class will be 30-45 minutes with an in-person instructor led practice on mannequins.

The public is able to do this part if they don’t want a certification.

Classes with certification can be scheduled through the fire department’s training center. The cost is $75 per person.

Church groups interested in the free classes can call (319) 291-4460 to sign up at least two weeks in advance. For this free training that does not include certification, a larger group can be accommodated.

Photos: Ice fishing hut 011421jr-ice-rescue-2 011421jr-ice-rescue-3 011421jr-ice-rescue-4 A SCARE ON THE ICE