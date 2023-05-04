WATERLOO – Waterloo paramedics will get a helping hand when it comes to performing CPR.
The course teaches a hands-only chest compression technique because studies show that adding breathing – unless performed by medical professionals – only slows the rate of compressions, fire officials said. It also lowers the likelihood people will initiate CPR because of worries about the possibility of disease that comes with mouth-to-mouth breathing.
The class includes adult and infant CPR, infant choking and proper automated external defibrillator use.
The hands-on portion of the class will be 30-45 minutes with an in-person instructor led practice on mannequins.
The public is able to do this part if they don’t want a certification.
Classes with certification can be scheduled through the fire department’s training center. The cost is $75 per person.
Church groups interested in the free classes can call (319) 291-4460 to sign up at least two weeks in advance. For this free training that does not include certification, a larger group can be accommodated.