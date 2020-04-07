Waterloo Fire Rescue member tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO --- Waterloo firefighters are urging the public to adhere to precautionary guidelines after a member of the city fire service tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am very concerned about our member that has contracted the virus, and we continue to monitor all personnel,” continues Chief Pat Treloar. “I want to assure our residents that we are continually adjusting operations to ensure that Waterloo Fire Rescue is fully prepared to provide all expected emergency services to the community."

Members of Waterloo Fire Rescue have been practicing social distancing, self-screening, frequent handwashing and routine cleaning in accordance with and in some cases beyond Centers for Disease Control and public health guidance on the coronavirus since the middle of March.

Fire and ambulance personnel are also following very specific guidelines and protocols related to the use of personal protective equipment while responding to all calls for service.

Details weren’t available, but fire officials said they don’t believe the department member contracted the virus while dealing with the public on the job. The member is currently on leave and won’t return to work until all of the state guidelines have been followed, Treloar said.