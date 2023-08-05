WATERLOO – Waterloo Fire Rescue received the American Heart Association's "Mission: Lifeline EMS" silver achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid and research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attacks and strokes, ultimately saving lives.

Emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive, up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital by car. EMS staff are also trained to provide resuscitation efforts to someone whose heart has stopped. People who arrive by ambulance may also receive faster treatment at the hospital.

“Waterloo Fire Rescue is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients, so patients have the best possible chance of survival,” Jason Hernandez, Medical Supervisor for Waterloo Fire Rescue, said.

