WATERLOO – Waterloo Fire Rescue received the American Heart Association's "Mission: Lifeline EMS" silver achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid and research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attacks and strokes, ultimately saving lives.
Emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive, up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital by car. EMS staff are also trained to provide resuscitation efforts to someone whose heart has stopped. People who arrive by ambulance may also receive faster treatment at the hospital.
“Waterloo Fire Rescue is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients, so patients have the best possible chance of survival,” Jason Hernandez, Medical Supervisor for Waterloo Fire Rescue, said.
Counties with the highest heart disease rates in Iowa
Heart disease has been the #1 cause of death in the United States since 1950.
Coronary heart disease, referring to damaged major blood vessels within the heart, is commonly caused by plaque buildup that narrows arteries and restricts blood flow. Lifestyle and genetics are major factors determining the likelihood of coronary heart disease; treatments range from lifestyle changes to surgery. American men in the last decade were
twice as likely to die from heart disease than women, according to CDC data. Stacker investigated the counties with the highest heart disease rates in Iowa using data from the CDC. Keep reading to see if your county is among those with the highest rate of heart disease in your home state.

#25. Ida
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.2%

#24. Fremont
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.3%

#23. Humboldt
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.3%

#22. Fayette
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.3%

#21. Montgomery
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.4%

#20. Osceola
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.4%

#19. Allamakee
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.4%

#18. Keokuk
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.4%

#17. Adams
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.5%

#16. Cherokee
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.5%

#15. Clarke
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.5%

#14. Cass
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.6%

#13. Sac
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.6%

#12. Audubon
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.7%

#11. Kossuth
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.7%

#10. Monona
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.7%

#9. Franklin
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.7%

#8. Lucas
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.7%

#7. Ringgold
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.8%

#6. Van Buren
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.8%

#5. Pocahontas
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.0%

#4. Wright
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.1%

#3. Wayne
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.1%

#2. Clayton
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.2%

#1. Appanoose
- Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 9.5%

