WATERLOO — A house fire broke out near downtown early Saturday, hospitalizing one.

According to Waterloo Fire and Rescue Captain Bill Harter, firefighters were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to 116 Virden St.

The fire is believed to have started on the first floor. A woman was taken to hospital. Firefighters left the scene at approximately 8 a.m. after putting out the fire.

Harter said the cause of the fire hasn't been determined and is under investigation by the city fire marshal.

According to online property records, the house is owned by Metro Investments East LLC of Waterloo.

Photos: Fire, Virden St., Waterloo March 18, 2023 031823jr-fire-virden-1 031823jr-fire-virden-2 031823jr-fire-virden-3 031823jr-fire-virden-4 031823jr-fire-virden-5