WATERLOO – A fire in an attic of a Waterloo home has left one woman displaced.
Waterloo firefighters were called around 8 p.m. Friday night to 406 Center St. after the woman renting the home smelled smoke and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
Battalion Chief Mike Moore said the fire ignited in the attic and caused extensive damage. Old electrical wiring in the attic was the cause of the fire, according to Moore.
“She smelled smoke long before the fire was discovered and went to a neighbor for help,” Moore said.
Moore returned to the house later that night to check for any remaining hot spots and found none. Then around 4 a.m. Saturday, a neighbor called 911 to report smoke coming from the house.
Fire crews returned to find the electrical wiring had reignited in the attic and spread to the front living room.
The blaze created a $10,000 loss to the home, including an estimated $2,000 in belongings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.