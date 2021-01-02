Waterloo fire crews put out early morning blaze

WATERLOO – Fire crews extinguished an early morning fire Saturday at a Waterloo residence.
There were no injuries to the two adult male residents or fire personnel who responded to the blaze just before 3 a.m. at 1123 Franklin St.
Crews knocked down the fire quickly, said Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Ben Petersen.
A rubbish pile in the yard at the back of the house was on fire when crews arrived, he said. The blaze extended onto the siding and into the house. Crews estimated about $5,000 in damage to the home, including siding and soffit.
Petersen said the fire is under investigation.