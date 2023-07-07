WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo is taking the next step in its march toward high speed internet for all residents as the Waterloo Fiber website, www.waterloofiber.com, is rolled out.

Waterloo citizens are invited to sign up on the website to receive updates as the service launch date approaches this fall.

Waterloo Fiber, as the new broadband utility is called, will create a network encompassing hundreds of miles of fiber internet that offers ultra-high-speed service. The voter-supported locally owned and operated utility will be available citywide, offer up to 10 gigabyte speeds and provide Waterloo-based customer service. With Waterloo Fiber, customers' internet bills will be bundled with their existing utility bills.

