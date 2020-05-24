Waterloo father, 35, recovering after nearly dying of COVID-19

About 50 adults who were age 60 or younger have died of COVID-19 in Iowa in two months, state statistics show. Hundreds more have been hospitalized.

“It has been a nightmare for all of us involved,” said Alicajic's friend and neighbor Dzemal Grcic, who has been helping Alicajic get medical treatment for the last month, take care of his family and raise money to pay the “outrageous” medical bills.

Grcic spoke at length with The Associated Press about the experience, saying he believed too many people aren’t taking the coronavirus seriously.

“I can’t even tell you how shocking this is for everybody, how scary this is,” Grcic said. “It’s so hard to explain to people what he went through. Emotionally and physically being beside him for this whole thing was just a roller coaster.”

Alicajic, who came to the U.S. as a child, started showing symptoms more than a month ago. Grcic tested positive for the coronavirus around the same time, as did Grcic’s wife, who got sick first.

Waterloo has been a hot spot for the coronavirus after an outbreak at the Tyson Foods pork processing plant. A 58-year-old Bosnian refugee died April 18 after getting sick while working the production line.