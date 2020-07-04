Waterloo fans gather to support Charles City athlete

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY — The Charles City baseball team was home for a doubleheader Friday night, the first time since junior centerfielder Jeremiah Chapman faced racial slurs during a game last week in Waverly.

The welcome could have not been warmer.

In addition to the Comets' regular fans, another group gathered at the centerfield fence, bearing signs of encouragement for #4 and wearing shirts with his name.

Jeremiah Fan Club

Corey Muhammad, a coach and employee of the Waterloo School District, was a high school athlete once and remembers well what it meant to be a Black athlete in a mostly white community, and he wanted Chapman to know he wasn't alone.

He wasn't. On the Facebook page Black in Waterloo the conversation swirled around finding ways to support the young man. In the end, around 15 people road tripped to Charles City.

"What happened to him was gross. It was unacceptable," said Muhammad, referring to the slurs to which Chapman was subjected, among them that he should have been George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed by police, that he should "go back to the fields," and "Colin," a reference to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled during the national anthem to draw attention to racial injustice.