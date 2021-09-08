 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo family escapes through window when house catches fire
0 comments
top story

Waterloo family escapes through window when house catches fire

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that left a Waterloo family without a home Wednesday.

Residents at 215 Harrison St. fled the home through a window when they discovered the blaze at about 1:10 a.m., according to fire officials No injuries were reported.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue contained the fire to the area where it started and extinguished the flames. The fire started in an area toward the back of the home near the back door. The kitchen area also had fire damage, and the rest of the home had heat and smoke damage, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family -- a woman and six children -- according to fire officials

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cause hasn’t been determined, and the city fire marshal is investigating.

Police records show there was a report of vandalism at the address at about 12:55 a.m., about 15 minutes before the fire.

$1 for 6 months of local news
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists induce hallucinations in mice to study the nature of psychotic disorders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News