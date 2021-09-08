Waterloo family escapes through window when house catches fire

WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that left a Waterloo family without a home Wednesday.

Residents at 215 Harrison St. fled the home through a window when they discovered the blaze at about 1:10 a.m., according to fire officials No injuries were reported.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue contained the fire to the area where it started and extinguished the flames. The fire started in an area toward the back of the home near the back door. The kitchen area also had fire damage, and the rest of the home had heat and smoke damage, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family -- a woman and six children -- according to fire officials

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cause hasn’t been determined, and the city fire marshal is investigating.

Police records show there was a report of vandalism at the address at about 12:55 a.m., about 15 minutes before the fire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.