Waterloo eyes ARPA money for river project

WATERLOO — The city may apply for federal funds to help finance improvements to the downtown riverfront.

The project would connect the city with Cedar Falls with a river trail and give rowers the option of going further south past Waterloo. The city also has done design work for a nearly 1-mile whitewater course starting at Park Avenue and ending at Sixth Street. It would make that portion of downtown Waterloo traversable by boat.

The project is part of the city’s longtime “riverfront renaissance” planning, along with a proposed marina near the intersection of West Commercial Street and River Road. According to Public Works Director Noel Anderson, the river trail and other projects are designed to bolster tourism and recreational options for Waterloo and its visitors.

“That would be the goal, that you have this one connecting point of this being one big water trail system that would connect the two communities for tourism,” Anderson said, “for visitors to come and really have a good time on the riverfront.”

While the cost estimates for the project are unclear, Anderson said the Park-to-Sixth course alone could start at $5-6 million and upward of $10 million, but federal funding could help. On Thursday morning, officials from both Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Black Hawk County will meet at the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments headquarters in Waterloo to discuss the possible use of Destination Iowa funds to make river improvements.

Destination Iowa is a $100 million investment to bolster quality of life and attract visitors and residents to the state. Funding is being made through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and applicants have until May 9 to submit proposals, with a deadline of June 30, 2026, to complete them.

“As we’re looking at grant opportunities including Destination Iowa, one of the main things is always figuring out the potential of what grant funds are out there, what local match, what local projects can help meet the criteria for those grants,” Anderson said. “And then … for everyone to move ahead with it to try and meet the timeline of the grants as soon as possible.”

Anderson confirmed Waterloo’s project is separate from the Cedar Falls plan, but said they might have additional phases where they would coordinate for a joint grant submission to Destination Iowa. In that scenario, Waterloo and Cedar Falls would have separate projects in a single proposal.

