 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo eyes ARPA money for river project

  • Updated
  • 0
Rowers 2

Juanita Eliasen and John Weihs of the Waterloo Rowing Club row their doubles shell up the Cedar River in August near Sans Souci Island.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — The city may apply for federal funds to help finance improvements to the downtown riverfront.

The project would connect the city with Cedar Falls with a river trail and give rowers the option of going further south past Waterloo. The city also has done design work for a nearly 1-mile whitewater course starting at Park Avenue and ending at Sixth Street. It would make that portion of downtown Waterloo traversable by boat.

The project is part of the city’s longtime “riverfront renaissance” planning, along with a proposed marina near the intersection of West Commercial Street and River Road. According to Public Works Director Noel Anderson, the river trail and other projects are designed to bolster tourism and recreational options for Waterloo and its visitors.

“That would be the goal, that you have this one connecting point of this being one big water trail system that would connect the two communities for tourism,” Anderson said, “for visitors to come and really have a good time on the riverfront.”

People are also reading…

While the cost estimates for the project are unclear, Anderson said the Park-to-Sixth course alone could start at $5-6 million and upward of $10 million, but federal funding could help. On Thursday morning, officials from both Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Black Hawk County will meet at the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments headquarters in Waterloo to discuss the possible use of Destination Iowa funds to make river improvements.

Destination Iowa is a $100 million investment to bolster quality of life and attract visitors and residents to the state. Funding is being made through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and applicants have until May 9 to submit proposals, with a deadline of June 30, 2026, to complete them.

“As we’re looking at grant opportunities including Destination Iowa, one of the main things is always figuring out the potential of what grant funds are out there, what local match, what local projects can help meet the criteria for those grants,” Anderson said. “And then … for everyone to move ahead with it to try and meet the timeline of the grants as soon as possible.”

Anderson confirmed Waterloo’s project is separate from the Cedar Falls plan, but said they might have additional phases where they would coordinate for a joint grant submission to Destination Iowa. In that scenario, Waterloo and Cedar Falls would have separate projects in a single proposal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local restaurant testing waters of expansion

Local restaurant testing waters of expansion

David Bryant’s testing the waters of a possible expansion by starting to operate in Kansas City. According to Bryant, he received the invite by Callsign Brewery and several local barbecue restaurants to come and do pop-up work for festivals and events in the city such as First Friday. From there, if the venture is successful, they’ll do what they’ve done in Waterloo and open up a new restaurant.

MetroNet announces plan to expand broadband in Waterloo

MetroNet announces plan to expand broadband in Waterloo

According to Craig Zimmerman, market manager for MetroNet, the Indiana-based Internet company is preparing to lay down fiber optic cables throughout the city, repeating a similar business pattern they’ve utilized in cities like Ames and in the Des Moines area. Zimmerman added that residents in Waterloo could soon expect to see MetroNet trucks throughout the city.

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News