Waterloo event commemorates 1965 Selma to Montgomery march

WATERLOO -- Howling winds and freezing sleet weren’t enough to stop dozens of Waterloo residents from taking part in a march that served to remind the community of how far they’ve come and of the fight still ahead.

On Friday afternoon, the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights held a reenactment commemorating the famous Selma to Montgomery March of 1965. The march began in Lincoln Park downtown before going down Fourth Street and across the bridge to the RiverLoop Amphitheater, where speakers addressed the crowd, including the Rev. Larry Stumme, who took part in the original Selma march, and Vikki Brown, a Children's Crusader during the Civil Rights Movement who lost a friend in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing of 1963.

Before embarking, the Rev. Abraham Funchess, who led the event, expressed the impetus for the event.

“We want you to know that the reason why we think it’s important to walk is because we think that first of all, it’s educational, but Angela Davis, the antiracism warrior and community coalition builder once said that there is such a thing as … epistemological function of praxis,” Funchess said. “That means we learn by doing.”

The march also included elected officials, one of them being Mayor Quentin Hart.

“Access to voting is important … but as elected officials, we need to make it easier for people to be able to participate in this great democracy,” Hart said. “And even any type of infringement or impact on the state level brings back memories of what so many people had fought for, and what people have the right to be able to participate in.”

The Human Rights Commission holds the event each year, timing it with the anniversary of the Selma march.

The Selma protests were actually three separate marches from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in support of African Americans' right to vote. According to a recent Associated Press article, at the first, on “Bloody Sunday” -- March 7, 1965 -- state troopers and vigilantes severely beat and tear-gassed peaceful demonstrators. The images of violence at the Edmund Pettus Bridge shocked the nation and helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act. The second protest on March 9 was suspended, but still ended in deadly violence. The third march started on March 21, and protected by National Guardsmen, marchers reached the state capitol on March 25. The Voting Rights Act became law on Aug. 6, 1965.

