WATERLOO — From highways and bridges to flood levees and runways, Fedon Petrides played a key role in creating the Cedar Valley’s vital infrastructure.
Petrides, who led an engineering firm based in downtown Waterloo for nearly four decades, died Wednesday at his retirement home in Jupiter, Fla., at the age of 89.
Friends and colleagues said his fingerprints will live on the area for years to come.
“Fedon was a big believer in Waterloo and the Cedar Valley area,” said former Waterloo City Planner Don Temeyer. “He certainly made a big difference in the community.”
Temeyer noted Petrides’ engineering firm, Brice, Petrides-SEC Donohue Co., designed a large number of public improvement projects, including downtown Cedar River bridges, the modernized sewage treatment plant, airport infrastructure and highways.
But he also was instrumental policy-wise in bringing Interstate 380 to town and helping the city get Iowa Department of Transportation approval for a $300 million plus interstate substitution plan for other road projects.
Petrides also worked with the city to get funding for the flood control system in the 1970s and ’80s, which helped prevent millions of dollars in damage during the record 2008 floods.
“He was a visionary guy,” said Doug Schindel, at the AECOM engineering firm. “He was a very good engineer and worked on a number of structures.”
Schindel was hired by Petrides. AECOM, still located in the Black’s Building, eventually bought the firm’s successor company.
Schindel noted Petrides helped develop plans for a metro area sewage treatment plant in 1973, which is being revised and reconsidered today. He also designed the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth street and Mullan Avenue bridges over the Cedar River, which included the iconic covered pedestrian canopy on Fourth Street.
Bob Brown was part of a coffee club with Petrides for more nearly 50 years, and recalled how much the Greek immigrant grew to love Waterloo.
“That guy was so smart,” Brown said. “At one time he could speak six or seven different languages. There wasn’t anything he didn’t know about engineering, whether it was above or below ground.
“I can’t tell you how many highways and bridges he was involved with,” Brown added. “But I can tell you he was a very loyal friend. If he was your friend, you had a friend for life.”
Petrides was also active in a number of community organizations, including service as the chairman of the Schoitz Hospital board when it merged to become Covenant Medical Center.
Funeral services are being held Saturday in Jupiter. Memorial services will be held in Waterloo at a later date.
Petrides’ obituary can be found on page A11.
