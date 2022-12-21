Waterloo, Elk Run Heights declare snow emergency

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo has declared a snow emergency from 5 p.m. Wednesday until noon Saturday. Snow routes are in effect for this period of time. Residents are encouraged to move cars off streets to allow snow removal crews to clear city streets.

City trucks spread salt and sand. People are asked to maintain a safe distance of 50 feet from snowplows and allow crews to do their work safely.

Young Arena will be closed Thursday and Friday to ensure safety for skaters and staff.

They have also added two public skating sessions on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. They will remain closed Christmas Day and reopen Monday.

Elk Run Heights also has declared a snow emergency beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday until Saturday at noon.

Close 1 of 13 020316dm-seth-orta-3 Seth Orta, 10, and friend Ava Boyd, 8, start down a small hill Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Waterloo. Also on the tube is Seth's sister, Alyse Orta, 6. 020316dm-seth-orta-2 Seth Orta, 10, loses a passenger, his 6-year-old sister Alyse, during a downhill run Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Waterloo. 020316dm-seth-orta-1 Seth Orta, 10, and friend Ava Boyd, 8, rocket down a small hill Wednesday in Waterloo. Also on the tube is Seth’s sister, Alyse Orta, 6. 020216mp-snow-2 Todd Thompson delivers mail in the snow along Home Park Boulevard Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa. Waterloo is expected to get 8-12 inches of snow today. 020216mp-snow-1 Todd Thompson delivers mail in the snow along Home Park Boulevard Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa. Waterloo is expected to get 8-12 inches of snow today. 020216mp-snow-4 A man clears snow from his sidewalk on Prospect Boulevard Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa. Waterloo is expected to get 8-12 inches of snow today. 020216mp-snow-5 A truck makes their way through the snow on Fletcher Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa. Waterloo is expected to get 8-12 inches of snow today. 020216mp-snow-3 Todd Thompson delivers mail on Home Park Boulevard in Waterloo. 020216dm-dallas-tisue-1 Dallas Tisue, 9, left, Elizabeth Lafler, 8, and Deshaun Wilder, 11, took turns shoveling out a driveway Tuesday in Dunkerton and were ambitious enough to also do part of the street. 020216dm-dallas-tisue-2 Dallas Tisue, 9, right, Elizabeth Lafler, 8, and Deshaun Wilder, 11, took turns shoveling out a driveway Tuesday in Dunkerton. 020216bp-snow-art-02 A strong wind blows snow through the Fourth Street bridge in downtown Waterloo earlier this month. 020216bp-snow-art-01 A winter storm begins to cover downtown streets with a blanket of snow Tuesday, February 2, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa. 020216bp-snow-art-03 UNI students Emily Kilnoski, left, and Erin Conlan put the finishing touches on their UNI Panther-themed snowman Tuesday. Photos: Winter Storm 1 of 13 020316dm-seth-orta-3 Seth Orta, 10, and friend Ava Boyd, 8, start down a small hill Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Waterloo. Also on the tube is Seth's sister, Alyse Orta, 6. 020316dm-seth-orta-2 Seth Orta, 10, loses a passenger, his 6-year-old sister Alyse, during a downhill run Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Waterloo. 020316dm-seth-orta-1 Seth Orta, 10, and friend Ava Boyd, 8, rocket down a small hill Wednesday in Waterloo. Also on the tube is Seth’s sister, Alyse Orta, 6. 020216mp-snow-2 Todd Thompson delivers mail in the snow along Home Park Boulevard Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa. Waterloo is expected to get 8-12 inches of snow today. 020216mp-snow-1 Todd Thompson delivers mail in the snow along Home Park Boulevard Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa. Waterloo is expected to get 8-12 inches of snow today. 020216mp-snow-4 A man clears snow from his sidewalk on Prospect Boulevard Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa. Waterloo is expected to get 8-12 inches of snow today. 020216mp-snow-5 A truck makes their way through the snow on Fletcher Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa. Waterloo is expected to get 8-12 inches of snow today. 020216mp-snow-3 Todd Thompson delivers mail on Home Park Boulevard in Waterloo. 020216dm-dallas-tisue-1 Dallas Tisue, 9, left, Elizabeth Lafler, 8, and Deshaun Wilder, 11, took turns shoveling out a driveway Tuesday in Dunkerton and were ambitious enough to also do part of the street. 020216dm-dallas-tisue-2 Dallas Tisue, 9, right, Elizabeth Lafler, 8, and Deshaun Wilder, 11, took turns shoveling out a driveway Tuesday in Dunkerton. 020216bp-snow-art-02 A strong wind blows snow through the Fourth Street bridge in downtown Waterloo earlier this month. 020216bp-snow-art-01 A winter storm begins to cover downtown streets with a blanket of snow Tuesday, February 2, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa. 020216bp-snow-art-03 UNI students Emily Kilnoski, left, and Erin Conlan put the finishing touches on their UNI Panther-themed snowman Tuesday.