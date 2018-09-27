Subscribe for 33¢ / day
East Homecoming Court

East High School celebrated homecoming last week. Members of the homecoming court included, from left, front row, Nia Crowley, Josalyn Harmon, Dominiqua Watts, Brooke Meighan, Kerris Roberts and Imari Davis; and back row, Tavious Jenkins, Austin Snyder, Kerryon Brown, Griffen Bender, Tyrese Nickelson and Brody Card. Jenkins and Harmon were selected king and queen.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO -- East High School celebrated homecoming last week.

Members of the homecoming court included Nia Crowley, Josalyn Harmon, Dominiqua Watts, Brooke Meighan, Kerris Roberts, Imari Davis, Tavious Jenkins, Austin Snyder, Kerryon Brown, Griffen Bender, Tyrese Nickelson and Brody Card. Tavious Jenkins and Josalyn Harmon were selected king and queen.

