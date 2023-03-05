WATERLOO — The Waterloo Fraternal Order of Eagles will host its annual State Charity Event Fundraiser March 18, beginning at noon at 202 E. First St.

A baked potato bar will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10.

Introduction of state and local officers is at noon, followed by an auction at 12:30 p.m. Items have been donated by local businesses, including gift cards, gift baskets and miscellaneous goods such as Elvis collector plates, fall wreath, metal U.S. flag and eagle from RTP Productions in Vinton, an Iowa Lottery Tree, Longhorn Steak House gift basket and baked goods donated by members. A 50/50 raffle will take place.