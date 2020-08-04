Waterloo drive-through drug disposal set Aug. 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A coalition of area agencies will host a drive-thru drug disposal event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Greenwood Pharmacy, 2104 Kimball Ave.

Unwanted, unused or expired medications can be dropped off at Greenwood Pharmacy by driving through the marked lane, staying in personal vehicles, and dropping a bag or box of unwanted drugs into a plastic tote that will be held by volunteers who will be wearing masks and gloves. No direct contact will be necessary. Pills, patches or ointments can be disposed of. No liquids, needles or sharps. This service is free and anonymous.

This event is sponsored and coordinated by: Greenwood Drug, Pathways Behavioral Services and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Additional sponsorship includes: Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health, Cedar Valley Hospice, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center, and Trinity Lutheran Church.

Previously, the DEA sponsored Drug Take Backs but due to COVID, the one scheduled for April 2020 was cancelled and the one usually held in October is in jeopardy. Additionally, many permanent disposal boxes have been inaccessible due to COVID mitigation efforts.

