WATERLOO -- Waterloo’s downtown area snow clean-up begins at 6 p.m. Thursday. All vehicles parked on downtown streets must be moved to allow for effective snow removal. Free parking is available in any of the downtown parking ramps until 7 a.m. Friday. Free parking is also available under the Highway 218 overpass. Vehicles left unattended once the business area is closed will be towed.
