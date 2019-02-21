Try 1 month for 99¢
013019bp-weather-art-3

Crews clear piles of snow from West Fifth Street in downtown Waterloo on Wednesday.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO -- Waterloo’s downtown area snow clean-up begins at 6 p.m. Thursday. All vehicles parked on downtown streets must be moved to allow for effective snow removal. Free parking is available in any of the downtown parking ramps until 7 a.m. Friday. Free parking is also available under the Highway 218 overpass. Vehicles left unattended once the business area is closed will be towed.

