Waterloo doctor cited for records allegations

WATERLOO — The Iowa Board of Medicine has issued a citation and warning to a Waterloo physician accused of accessing medical records of a patient who wasn’t under her care.

The incidents happened when Dr. Erica N. LeClair, 41, was practicing medicine in Iowa City between June 2012 and August 2018.

LeClair denies the allegations, according to a settlement agreement with the board that included a $5,000 civil penalty following the board’s Oct. 23 meeting. The settlement also requires completion of a professional ethics program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

LeClair began practicing in Iowa in 2011. She currently practices pediatric medicine in Waterloo.

Court records allege on a few hundred occasions while she was working as neonatologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, she examined the medical records of a neonatal nurse practitioner who was also a patient at the hospital.

The nurse practitioner filed an invasion of privacy civil suit against LeClair in Johnson County District Court in Iowa City. Because the facility is a state organization, the state of Iowa is also listed as a defendant in the suit on allegations it was negligent in supervising LeClair.