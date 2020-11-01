 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo doctor cited for records allegations
0 comments
top story

Waterloo doctor cited for records allegations

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Board of Medicine

Iowa Board of Medicine

WATERLOO — The Iowa Board of Medicine has issued a citation and warning to a Waterloo physician accused of accessing medical records of a patient who wasn’t under her care.

The incidents happened when Dr. Erica N. LeClair, 41, was practicing medicine in Iowa City between June 2012 and August 2018.

LeClair denies the allegations, according to a settlement agreement with the board that included a $5,000 civil penalty following the board’s Oct. 23 meeting. The settlement also requires completion of a professional ethics program.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

LeClair began practicing in Iowa in 2011. She currently practices pediatric medicine in Waterloo.

Court records allege on a few hundred occasions while she was working as neonatologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, she examined the medical records of a neonatal nurse practitioner who was also a patient at the hospital.

The nurse practitioner filed an invasion of privacy civil suit against LeClair in Johnson County District Court in Iowa City. Because the facility is a state organization, the state of Iowa is also listed as a defendant in the suit on allegations it was negligent in supervising LeClair.

UPDATE: Coronavirus myths, WHO responds

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Class 1A playoff football between Dike-New Hartford and Jesup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News