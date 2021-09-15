Waterloo doctor cited by Iowa Board of Medicine for improper practices

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo doctor entered a combined statement of charges and settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Medicine for alleged improper practices.

The board alleged that Dr. Eromosele A. Otoadese, a 68-year-old Iowa licensed physician who practices vascular medicine in Waterloo and the surrounding area, performed a right carotid endarterectomy on a patient and used a carotid shunt instead of EEG monitoring.

The board also received information indicating that Otoadese’s privileges to perform peripheral arterial procedures, with the exception of carotid endarterectomies, were summarily suspended at one hospital where he maintained surgical privileges because he allegedly engaged in improper documentation practices with respect to such procedures for eight patients. Otoadese filed an answer denying the board’s allegations.

Under the terms of the Sept. 9 combined statement of charges and settlement agreement, the board issued him citation and warning and ordered him to pay a $2,000 civil penalty. Otoadese also agreed to no longer perform peripheral arterial procedures under his Iowa medical license.