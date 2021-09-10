Waterloo director of aviation on 9/11: 'Everything changed'

WATERLOO — It was a Tuesday; Keith Kaspari remembers that quite clearly.

Not yet director of aviation at the Waterloo Regional Airport, Kaspari on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, was driving to his job as the operations and maintenance manager at the Abilene Regional Airport in Abilene, Texas, when a radio report informed him an aircraft had struck the World Trade Center in New York.

When he got to work, the airport director had also heard the report. The pair rushed to a nearby department store to pick up an antennae to hook up their office TV to get live channels, watching as the terrorist attack unfolded not only in New York City, but in Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Unlike others who were glued to their televisions that day, Kaspari had to unglue and quickly go to work: All planes in the air at the time of the attacks had to land immediately at any airport runway that could take them.

“Abilene was only about a 35-40 minute flight west of (Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport),” Kaspari said. “We saw many aircraft — I do not remember the number — divert into Abilene.”

Kaspari remembered Abilene had far too few rental cars on hand to accommodate the number of passengers that landed there that day.