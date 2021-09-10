Waterloo director of aviation on 9/11: 'Everything changed'

WATERLOO — It was a Tuesday; Keith Kaspari remembers that quite clearly.
Not yet director of aviation at the Waterloo Regional Airport, Kaspari on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, was driving to his job as the operations and maintenance manager at the Abilene Regional Airport in Abilene, Texas, when a radio report informed him an aircraft had struck the World Trade Center in New York.
When he got to work, the airport director had also heard the report. The pair rushed to a nearby department store to pick up an antennae to hook up their office TV to get live channels, watching as the terrorist attack unfolded not only in New York City, but in Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Unlike others who were glued to their televisions that day, Kaspari had to unglue and quickly go to work: All planes in the air at the time of the attacks had to land immediately at any airport runway that could take them.
“Abilene was only about a 35-40 minute flight west of (Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport),” Kaspari said. “We saw many aircraft — I do not remember the number — divert into Abilene.”
Kaspari remembered Abilene had far too few rental cars on hand to accommodate the number of passengers that landed there that day.
At Waterloo Regional Airport, airport operations coordinator Rusty Zey said there were no diverted commercial planes, but “some privately owned aircraft” did land at Waterloo.
Kaspari also remembers Sept. 11 kickstarting a profound shift in the way he and personnel at airports across the country did their jobs.
“Simply, everything changed — and almost immediately,” he said.
Security then
Prior to Sept. 11,2001, “no U.S. flagged aircraft had been bombed or hijacked in over a decade,” according to a staff report by the Aviation and Transportation Security Team after the attacks. The last time Americans had been killed in an airplane bombing was Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Scotland in December 1988.
“Domestic hijacking in particular seemed like a thing of the past,” Aviation and Transportation wrote in their report. “Historically, explosives on aircraft had taken a heavy death toll. Hijackings had not.”
As a result, the Clinton administration and Congress had airport security and screening mandates that were focused on detecting explosives at major airports, largely through random baggage screening and passenger checkpoints.
All 19 of the 9/11 hijackers went through airport metal detectors and explosive screenings, and several were randomly selected for baggage screening, according to the report. But some of them were carrying utility and pocket knives, which they used to take control of the planes.
“After the hijackers boarded, they faced no significant security obstacles,” Aviation and Transportation wrote in their report. “The Federal Air Marshal Program was almost exclusively directed to international flights. Cockpit doors were not hardened. Gaining access to the cockpit was not a particularly difficult challenge.”
In addition, “Flight crews were trained not to attempt to thwart or fight the hijackers,” the report read. “The object was to get the plane to land safely.”
No one, in short, had considered that hijackers would not want to do that.
“So the hijackers really had to beat just one layer of security — the security checkpoint process,” the report read.
Security after 9/11
That, Kaspari said, is what changed overnight.
Before that Tuesday ended, Kaspari and his colleagues were “immediately ordered to activate our airport security plan,” a number of FAA compliance directives. That included a “significant and visual presence” of Abilene police officers in the passenger terminals and on the airfield to secure the planes.
Congress then “acted with lightning speed” to transition from police to armed military personnel stationed at aiports, Kaspari recalled, “so that once flying restarted” (planes were grounded until Sept. 13), the military would be ready “for those that had any ill intention to disrupt security screening operations.”
That military presence eventually transformed into federal Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration, Kaspari said, noting it was far better than the “mixed bag” of contracted security personnel that airlines provided to airports prior to 9/11.
“The DHS-TSA now deploys a fully unionized and professional workforce of officers and screening personnel,” Kaspari said.
As for those operations themselves, an influx of federal money flowing from Congress transitioned Abilene’s old, hand-me-down equipment from the larger airports and black-and-white monitors that screened for explosives into new, upgraded equipment that checked for more than just explosive materials.
“Airports now have, and have had for many years now, enhanced screening equipment for all items passing through the security checkpoint, much improved X-ray machines when the passenger processes through the security checkpoint, and also advanced imaging technology equipment“ that screens for weapons and explosives concealed beneath clothing, Kaspari said.
Baggage is also screened using “vastly improved equipment,” Kaspari said. Trace detectors check for things as minute as explosive residue or gunpowder. Kaspari said Waterloo Regional Airport is “in the running” to receive the newest baggage screening equipment, which smaller airports still have a tougher time getting than larger airports.
“I believe it is only a matter of time until we see that along with many other smaller airports in the U.S., so that all airports have a consistency of equipment for the screening of passengers and baggage,” he said, noting that “some of the terrorists started their day by ... gaining access through some of the smaller airports.”
Despite the gains in security over the years, Kaspari said airport personnel, as well as others in charge of public transportation infrastructure around the U.S., have to continue to look for blind spots.
“As international travel comes back, Americans or citizens of other Western democratic nations are always under potential threat of being targets,” he said. “We all must be vigilant of our surroundings whenever we travel.”