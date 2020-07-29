Waterloo designer launches website for Luxe Life fashion/lifestyle brand

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Shanté Wallican-Nesbit always loved looking fashionable. But she didn’t think about fashion as a career until high school.

“When it was time for me to go to homecoming, I would go to the mall, not really seeing anything I wanted to buy,” she said.

Her mother sewed, and Wallican-Nesbit asked if she’d make her a dress.

“She would say, ‘What do you want?’, and she would throw something together for me,” Wallican-Nesbit said. “It was always really cute.”

That lit a fire under the Waterloo woman to go into the fashion industry.

After studying textiles and apparel under professor Annette Lynch at the University of Northern Iowa, then at the Savannah College of Design in Savannah, Georgia, and finally at the Universite de Lyon in Lyon, France, Wallican-Nesbit has spent time in merchandising at Target Corp., designed photo shoots for Nordstrom and styled celebrity clients for Taylor-Ector Studios in Atlanta.

Now back in Waterloo, Wallican-Nesbit wanted to start her own clothing line and open up a boutique.

“It’s just something I always wanted to do, but I was trying to figure out the ‘hows’ of it all,” she said.