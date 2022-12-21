 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Waterloo declares snow emergency

  • Updated
waterloo new logo.png

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo has declared a snow emergency from 5 p.m. Wednesday until noon Saturday. Snow routes are in effect for this period of time. Residents are encouraged to move cars off streets to allow snow removal crews to clear city streets.

City trucks spread salt and sand. People are asked to maintain a safe distance of 50 feet from snowplows and allow crews to do their work safely.

Photos: Winter Storm

