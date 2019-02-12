WATERLOO — A snow emergency has been declared immediately by the city of Waterloo until 8 a.m. Friday.
Snow routes are in effect for this period of time. Residents are encouraged to move cars off streets to allow snow removal crews to clear city streets. The 48-hour parking violation will be enforced.
Downtown snow removal is anticipated to take place overnight Wednesday into Thursday. All vehicles must be moved from street-side parking to allow for efficient and effective clean-up.
Free parking is available in the following ramps in non-reserved spots only: West Fifth and Commercial, and East Park Avenue until 7 a.m. Friday.
“Should we receive additional snow, or priority roads become drifted, we will clear those before removing plow blades and re-equipping trucks for snow removal in downtown,” said Public Works Director Randy Bennett. “We will keep downtown businesses and residents appraised of changes through the media and Main Street Waterloo office.”
City policy requires that snow will be removed from priority and emergency streets first. Residential streets are cleared after receiving three inches of snow.
Effective immediately, enforcement of all meters in downtown will be suspended for street parking through 5 a.m. Friday.
“Our Public Works Department uses every possible means to remove snow in a timely manner,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. “Please be patient with our crews and office staff as we strive to maintain the roads during this extended snow event.”
Those with concerns are encouraged to use the “Report a Problem” form on the city website www.CityofWaterlooIowa.com or call the Street Department at 291-4267.
