Waterloo couple remembered for love, service

WATERLOO — According to Salvation Army Maj. Martin Thies, parishioners Patricia and Merville Howard were known for their hodgepodge jumble of volunteer activities around the church and their close bond as a couple. In fact, the major said, they were a package deal.

“I don’t know how I could live without her,” Merv would tell Thies.

And when Pat died in the early hours of March 2, he said those same words again at the hospital.

“I don’t know how I could live without her.”

Thies advised Merv to go home and rest. He went with their daughter, Michelle Gamblin, who later found him collapsed on the kitchen floor of her home that same morning. His heart had apparently given out.

“I just feel that if my mom was still here, my dad would still be here. He just couldn’t take it, I think,” Gamblin said. “It was just too much.”

Pat and Merv started dating in 1975 and were married on Sep. 13, 1987. They were 12 years apart, with Merv born in 1941 and Pat in 1953. Coming together, they formed what Thies called a “Brady Bunch” family, with Merv’s two sons, Matthew and Larry, and Pat’s daughter, Michelle. They would also had a child together, a son named Jeffrey.

Merv was a man of many hats, ranging from his occupation as a tow truck driver, to a reserve deputy sheriff for Black Hawk County, to working behind the counter at O’Reilly Auto Parts. He retired in 2003, but was always busy. Pat worked at the Salvation Army of Waterloo & Cedar Falls.

On retiring, she continued to volunteer, bringing in Merv to help out. The two did whatever needed to be done, and their volunteer work ranged from holding classes in their homes to providing disaster services. Pat could always be found at her desk working on her next crocheting project and providing ministry, aid and friendship to the homeless. As for Merv, he was Thies’ man on point for anything that needed to be done around the church, right down to checking the burglar alarm in the middle of the night.

Far from just a thrift store, or the charity with the red kettles during the Christmas season, Thies stressed that the Salvation Army is first and foremost a church, and a part of the Holiness movement, preaching piety through charity and service. Pat and Merv, he said, embodied the idea.

“They weren’t just nice people. There are lots of nice people in the world, or good people. But they were extra special because of the motivation behind what they did,” Theis said. “It was completely selfless. They were selfless people, and doing it for a love of Christ, and that was who they were.”

“It didn’t matter if somebody was wrong to them, they didn’t look at them different,” Gamblin said. “They always welcomed people with open arms.”

And wherever one went, the other went also.

“Since it embodied them so much, you just never said their names alone. You never talked just about Pat; you said, ‘Merv and Pat,’” Thies said. “You talked just about Merv; you said, ‘Pat and Merv.’”

Until the end, Pat and Merv went everywhere together. And as a testament to their marriage and work, nearly 300 people gathered for their memorial Saturday – a tribute to lives of love for community and each other.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0