Waterloo couple pleads to federal gun charges

WATERLOO – A Waterloo couple has pleaded to federal firearms charges in connection with six guns seized by authorities in September.

Alissa Lynn Kucko and Abyehun Teferi each pleaded to one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. They remain free pending sentencing, which will be at a later date.

Authorities alleged the two went to a Cedar Falls store July 2, and Teferi attempted to purchase a 9 mm Stoeger STR-9 pistol but was turned down because a background check showed a recent misdemeanor marijuana conviction, according to court records.

Kucko returned to the store July 19 and purchased the gun, indicating on an ATF form that the gun was for herself and that she didn’t illegally use controlled substances, court records state.

The two then went back to the Cedar Falls store July 27, and Teferi bought a holster for the gun, records state.

Kucko also bought a Canik TP9SFX handgun from a Waterloo store July 6 and a 9 mm German Sports Gun GSG-16 rifle from the Waterloo store July 24, records state.

Police searched their home in September and found the Stoeger, Canik and GSG guns as well as 9 mm Taurus G2C pistol, a 9 mm Ruger Security 9 handgun, a Radical Firearms AR-15 pistol and the upper receiver for a 5.56 mm Palmetto Arms AR-15.

Police also found two jars of marijuana, records state.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.