Waterloo council considers baby changing station requirement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Jonathan Grieder loves taking his young daughter out and about with him. But he grew tired of not finding a changing station available for him to use in businesses and parks.

“What I discovered is that, a lot of the times, there are not changing facilities in men’s bathrooms,” the Waterloo Ward 2 council member said. “That makes it difficult to take care of a child that is not potty trained, and makes it difficult for dads to do the essential job of parenting.”

That was the inspiration behind a new ordinance amending the Waterloo building code that Grieder introduced at a work session Monday.

The ordinance would require businesses that fall under International Building Code Group A and M, as well as hospitals and city-owned buildings, that are building new or significantly remodeling be equipped with at least one baby changing station available for use by anyone and that could hold up to 50 pounds.

Businesses could forgo the requirement if there is a changing station on the same floor of their building and signage was erected directing caregivers where to go.