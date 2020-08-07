Waterloo council considers baby changing station requirement

WATERLOO — Jonathan Grieder loves taking his young daughter out and about with him. But he grew tired of not finding a changing station available for him to use in businesses and parks.
“What I discovered is that, a lot of the times, there are not changing facilities in men’s bathrooms,” the Waterloo Ward 2 council member said. “That makes it difficult to take care of a child that is not potty trained, and makes it difficult for dads to do the essential job of parenting.”
That was the inspiration behind a new ordinance amending the Waterloo building code that Grieder introduced at a work session Monday.
The ordinance would require businesses that fall under International Building Code Group A and M, as well as hospitals and city-owned buildings, that are building new or significantly remodeling be equipped with at least one baby changing station available for use by anyone and that could hold up to 50 pounds.
Businesses could forgo the requirement if there is a changing station on the same floor of their building and signage was erected directing caregivers where to go.
Grieder said the proposed ordinance, which will likely come before the council for a vote at an upcoming meeting, was based on similar ordinances in San Antonio, Texas, and Evansville, Ind. He pointed to surveys in those places showing customers indicated they did more shopping at such places.
“Parents like it, businesses get more customers, and it’s generally a positive,” Grieder said.
Ward 1 council member Margaret Klein wondered if the proposed ordinance was too broad.
“Is this going to impact every single business, even if they don’t have any experience with customers coming in their door?” she asked.
City attorney Marty Petersen noted those covered under Group A and M included theaters, banquet halls, bars, funeral parlors, amusement parks, swimming pools, gas stations, pharmacies and most retail stores.
Including city-owned park restrooms in the ordinance gave at-large council member Dave Boesen pause.
“There’s an ongoing problem with vandalism in restrooms now,” Boesen said, noting the addition of a changing table might exacerbate the problem.
Paul Huting, the city’s Leisure Services director, said newer restrooms the city is able to lock after hours would not see increased problems with the addition of changing tables. He hoped older ones that don’t lock might be grandfathered in.
“If we can lock it, no problem, and I think it’s great,” Huting said.
At-large council member Sharon Juon wanted to see exceptions for businesses included in the ordinance, while Ward 3 council member Pat Morrissey said he supported the ordinance as is.
“I believe it is a humanitarian and family-oriented ordinance whose time has definitely come,” Morrissey said.
