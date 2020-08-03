Waterloo council buys Summit Fields from school district for $1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The city will officially take over ownership of the Summit Softball Complex from the school district.

The Waterloo City Council voted unanimously Monday, 6-0, to purchase the five-acre sports complex from Waterloo Community Schools for $1. Ward 5 council member Ray Feuss was absent.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said at Monday night's council meeting the city has no immediate plans for the property, but infill housing development will likely be on the table. The city discontinued using the site for games and practices several years ago.

Ward 2 council member Jonathan Grieder said some residents of the surrounding neighborhood noted they are wary of a large housing complex being built on that space.

"I know that site is zoned R-3 -- that may be why some people are misconstruing," Anderson said. "But if we did move forward with plans, we would recommend one- and two-family homes back there."

Shiela Carlson, who lives on Euclid Avenue across from the diamonds, said she is worried about housing being built on the site because EMBARC ran a community garden there, and neighborhood children used it as a park.

"That's the next closest green space for the kids in the neighborhood," she said.