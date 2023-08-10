WATERLOO — Corinthian Baptist Church, located at 915 Willow St., will be celebrating the Rev. Troy Starks' first year anniversary on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Lovey Caldwell, pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, will be the master of ceremonies for the morning worship, and the Rev. Frantz Whitfield, pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, will bring the message for this celebration. Both churches will render two selections.