WATERLOO — Corinthian Baptist Church, located at 915 Willow St., will be celebrating the Rev. Troy Starks' first year anniversary on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Lovey Caldwell, pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, will be the master of ceremonies for the morning worship, and the Rev. Frantz Whitfield, pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, will bring the message for this celebration. Both churches will render two selections.
The community is invited to come and help celebrate this special occasion. Please call the church at (319)235-0411 for more information.
Photos: 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo
Irish Fest 1
Festivalgoers weave through the vendors on Fourth Street during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 2
The Dublin City Ramblers perform during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 3
Festivalgoers watch as the Dublin City Ramblers perform during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 4
Scythian performs the Kids Show during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 5
Festivalgoers dance as Scythian performs the Kids Show during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 6
Katie Crowley of West Salem, Wisconsin, makes a throw in the sheaf toss in the Highland Games during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 7
Katie Crowley of West Salem, Wisconsin, waves to the crowd after clearing 28 feet and winning the sheaf toss in the Highland Games during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 8
Festivalgoers sample whiskey during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 9
Blacksmith Uncle Stinky works on a piece for a festivalgoer during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 10
Children climb on the rock wall during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 11
The Dublin City Ramblers perform during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 12
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
