WATERLOO — In 2023, Waterloo residents will see newly finished roads, buildings and bridges.

Many major projects in the city are wrapping up or moving forward.

Two of Waterloo’s iconic bridges carrying motorists and pedestrians over the Cedar River into downtown are currently closed for a total reconstruction.

Both the Park Avenue and 11th Street bridges closed in 2022. The Park Avenue bridge is about six to seven months closer to completion than 11th Street. Park Avenue is expected to reopen in the fall, while 11th Street is slated to be done in the summer of 2024.

City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the “major hang-up” with Park Avenue is finding water main piping due to supply chain issues. The hope is that construction workers will be done in the river by spring, which means putting piers in and pouring the abutment before water levels rise.

The Park Avenue bridge will not be raised due to the Riverloop access. However, the 11th Street bridge will be elevated enough to eliminate the flood gates, which was a big push after the flood of 2008.

If another flood were to cause bridges to close, 11th could remain open, Knutson said, which is “a big deal” for businesses and neighborhoods in the Rath district. During floods, workers at businesses such as Crystal Cold would have to drive all the way to the Fifth or Sixth street bridges or the 18th Street bridge.

The money for bridge construction came from a grant from the federal Competitive Highway Bridge program. A total of $12.5 million came from the federal government, while $7.5 million came from the city of Waterloo.

Another bridge is closed downtown, as well, but only temporarily. Construction is underway at the The Fourth Street bridge for a new project to highlight what is being called Veterans Way around the Waterloo Convention Center.

The Fourth Street bridge walkway will be filled with colorful lights. Beams will shine into the river from it and the Park Avenue bridge. Lighting towers will also be placed around the river.

Veterans Way will connect new and existing memorials, as well as highlight the Fourth Street pedestrian bridge, by adding a Unity Plaza pocket park on Commercial Street and streetscaping that features banners commemorating local veterans.

Convention center

This comes after the the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center was renamed the Waterloo Convention Center in 2021. The entire area around the center is now named the Five Sullivan Brothers Plaza.

Construction on the plaza began in early 2022, and multiple delays in its completion have upset residents and city officials. It was originally slated to be finished by Sept. 1, 2022. Now, Knutson says, it should be completed by this summer.

“This hasn’t gone as fast as anybody has wanted for various reasons,” he said.

One problem made public in August was the discovery of an underground utility vault that required a redesign and change orders. If one of the transformers in the vault would be disrupted, buildings relying on the vault could’ve been without power for a couple of weeks.

Knutson also said the delay is due to the shortage in metal and steel, which is being used for the decorative features. Once those arrive, the materials still have to be sculpted and carved.

Completed renovations inside the convention center, however, attracted events like the Iowa League of Cities, Funky Junk-a-loo and the State of the City address.

Renovations for the plaza and inside of the center totaled about $10.1 million originally. The city borrowed about $13 million in general obligation bonds for projects. The bonds and accumulated interest get repaid from property taxes.

La Porte Road

Another construction project in the works is the total revamp of La Porte Road. In 2022, it was announced the estimated $31 million construction project was awarded $20.5 million from the federal government.

The Department of Transportation awarded the funds to reconstruct a 2.7 mile stretch starting from the off-ramp at U.S. 218 until the street becomes Hess Road near Lost Island Waterpark.

The city applied for a grant through the Critical Road Project. That funding stream is a component of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure and Sustainability and Equity, a part of the larger infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden.

Knutson said construction is most likely to begin in spring 2024 and be finished by 2028 or 2029.

The reason for the delay is due to the grant agreement process taking eight to 12 months because of lack of staff in the federal government, necessitating the local government to write the grants.

Waterloo plans to provide a match of $8.5 million – about $300,000 in city funds from fees and revenues, about $8 million in federal SWAP funding and about $150,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program funding.

SWAP funding is similar to money from a federal aid contract, but doesn’t have as many rules and regulations. TAP funding is money for alternate forms of transportation.

The first phase of the project will be from Shaulis Road to Grimm Street near Crossroads Mall. The remaining two phases will move to the north.

The project will reconfigure the roadway by eliminating some lanes and creating a separate bike and pedestrian path along the sides of La Porte Road. Turn lanes also will be added.

Along with a separate added sidewalk, the MET transit service plans to add multiple stops on both sides of the road.

University development

As construction is set to start on La Porte Road, work is nearly done on University Avenue — another $30 million project.

Knutson said the only jobs left to do are “punch-list items” such as replacing cracked glass on a bus shelter, planting new trees and fixing lights that are out.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the project has created the potential for business redevelopment.

He noted in particular movement is happening at the former Hy-Vee and Kmart sites.

The former Kmart at 3810 University Ave. will be turned into a climate-controlled storage facility, called Storelocal Co-op. The 106,000-square-foot former Kmart store opened in 1967 and closed in 2017.

The former Hy-Vee grocery store next door will house the Waterloo Community Based Outpatient Clinic for Veterans Affairs, which is moving from 945 Tower Park Drive. It will use 21,000 square feet of the 64,000-square-foot building. The Hy-Vee building has been empty since 2018.